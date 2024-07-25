Pam Transportation reports net loss in Q2

Truckload carrier Pam Transportation Services reported a net loss for the 2024 second quarter but noted some seasonal improvement as the period progressed.

Pam (NASDAQ: PTSI) reported a net loss of 13 cents per share, which was worse than a lone analyst estimate of 8 cents and well below earnings per share of 42 cents in the year-ago quarter. Comparisons to the prior-year period show higher interest expense was a 4-cent headwind (total debt increased 16% year over year to $266 million) and lower gains on equity holdings were a 3-cent headwind, assuming a normalized tax rate.

Consolidated revenue fell 12% year over year to $183 million. The company recorded an operating loss of $705,000, the third straight quarter it has booked a loss on the operating line.

Table: Pam Transportation’s key performance indicators

Revenue in the TL segment fell 11% y/y as average trucks in service declined 4% and revenue per truck was down 8%. The decline in revenue per truck per week was due to a 6% decline in loaded miles per truck and a 3% decline in revenue per loaded mile (excluding fuel).



