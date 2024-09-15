Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Platform Science have announced an agreement for Platform Science to acquire Trimble’s global transportation telematics business units.

As part of the agreement announced Sunday, Trimble will become a shareholder in Platform Science’s expanded business and hold a 32.5% stake. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

In a press release, the companies said the deal aims to improve driver experience, fleet safety, efficiency and compliance. Customers will gain access to a wider range of applications and offerings through a combination of the two companies’ in-cab commercial vehicle ecosystems.

“We believe combining our global transportation telematics portfolio with Platform Science’s will further advance fleet mobility and provide our customers with a broader portfolio of solutions to solve industry problems,” said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble, in a statement.



