Port of Charleston TEUs lower on trade reset

The Port of Charleston handled 212,363 TEUs in September, “a slight dip below planned volumes” as global trade constrictions settled across global shipping.

That compared to volume of 214,558 TEUs in September 2024.

SC Ports said in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 its recently-expanded Inland Port Greer saw 17,818 rail moves, up 18% y/y and a record September for the Upstate intermodal hub. As Japanese automaker Isuzu broke ground on its new production base in nearby Greenville County, Inland Port Dillon broke its monthly record with 4,888 rail moves, a 275% increase from September 2024.

“South Carolina’s ability to attract new business and grow statewide employment makes our port stronger,” said new SC Ports President and Chief Executive Micah Mallace, in a release.