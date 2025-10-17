Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Port of Charleston TEUs lower on trade reset

But SC inland ports, vehicles gain in Q1

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: SC Ports)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Port of Charleston experienced a slight dip in September container volume (TEUs) due to global trade constrictions.
  • This decrease was offset by significant growth in SC Ports' inland network, with both Inland Port Greer and Dillon achieving record-breaking rail moves.
  • Vehicle volumes also saw strong year-over-year growth for the third consecutive month, further compensating for the container traffic downturn.
The Port of Charleston handled 212,363 TEUs in September, “a slight dip below planned volumes” as global trade constrictions settled across global shipping.

That compared to volume of 214,558 TEUs in September 2024.

SC Ports said in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 its recently-expanded Inland Port Greer saw 17,818 rail moves, up 18% y/y and a record September for the Upstate intermodal hub. As Japanese automaker Isuzu broke ground on its new production base in nearby Greenville County, Inland Port Dillon broke its monthly record with 4,888 rail moves, a 275% increase from September 2024.

“South Carolina’s ability to attract new business and grow statewide employment makes our port stronger,” said new SC Ports President and Chief Executive Micah Mallace, in a release.

Mallace said that a downturn in container traffic at the fourth-busiest East Coast port following the 90-day pause of retaliatory tariffs by China and the U.S. were compensated by growth in the inland port network and vehicle volumes.

A total of 16,122 vehicles were processed through the Columbus Street Terminal, up 6% y/y and the third consecutive month of year-over-year growth.

