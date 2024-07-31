Port of Long Beach ‘Supply Chain Information Highway’ gets $7.9M grant

The Port of Long Beach received a $7.875 million grant for its data system, which port leaders say will help speed cargo deliveries across the country.

Dubbed the Supply Chain Information Highway, the data system will enable users to make scheduling, planning and operational decisions prior to cargo arrival. The grant from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development will help build out functions including export and rail cargo visibility, security features, data exchange, and truck appointments, the port said in its announcement.

The data system will be cloud-based and is expected to be compatible with similar data-sharing platforms across the maritime logistics industry. The product is free to registered users and is expected to help more than 200,000 shippers who use the port, Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bobby Olvera Jr. said in the announcement.

“With six marine terminals at the Port of Long Beach now connecting to a beta version of the Supply Chain Information Highway, we’ve entered a crucial phase of development,” Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero said in the announcement. “This funding will be important as we roll out these new enhancements to increase cargo velocity and tighten coordination across modes of transportation.”



