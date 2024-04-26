Port roundup: Strong annual growth across the board

The Lunar New Year has come and gone, but its impact at U.S. ports has been felt for weeks after the holiday.. Even with the impacts of the Lunar New Year arising at ports across the country in the form of sequential declines in imports, port figures across the board are holding up compared to the previous year.

Across the ports, Lunar New Year’s arrival about two weeks later than in 2023 is causing the sequential dip in volumes.

The Port of Los Angeles led the West Coast ports higher on an annual basis, growing at a faster rate than the neighboring Port of Long Beach. These ports experienced sequential declines from February levels, but annually, volumes were quite strong.

The Port of Los Angeles handled 743,417 twenty-foot equivalent units during March, which was down 4.9% month over month but 19.3% higher than March 2023. The strong pull forward in TEUs ahead of the Lunar New Year has caused total TEUs handled at the port to drop by 13.1% from January’s figures.



