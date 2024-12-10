Priority Courier Experts acquires Indiana-based parcel courier

Same-day delivery company Priority Courier Experts (PCE) announced Tuesday it has acquired Now Courier.

Indianapolis-based Now Courier is a 38-year-old parcel and local delivery company serving the Midwest out of seven locations. It executes 4 million deliveries annually with a network of 250 drivers.

“I am excited for me and my team at NOW Courier to join forces with PCE and help bring new capabilities and solutions to the Indianapolis market,” stated Ryan Schwalbach, president of Now Courier, in a news release.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. The deal marked the second add-on investment in PCE by its private equity backers, Trident and Bluejay Capital Partners.



