Radiant Logistics acquires intermodal provider TCB Transportation

Radiant Logistics announced it has acquired intermodal marketing company TCB Transportation.

St Louis-based TCB is a 25-year-old company that facilitates the movement of 40- and 53-foot containers throughout North America. It coordinates with container shipping lines, Class I railroads and its drayage partners to provide door-to-door service to the forestry, food and beverage, and industrial sectors.

TCB was acquired by Radiant subsidiary Radiant Road and Rail Inc. TCB founder Jerry Kausch Jr. will continue to lead the operation.

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. A portion of the purchase price is tied to future performance.