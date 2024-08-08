Record heat in 2024 is making the tough job of trucking tougher

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

By Jeff Borgman, director of transportation programs, Aon

Hauling large amounts of cargo is hard enough during the summer, and this year’s record temperatures and natural disasters aren’t making it easier for truckers. In fact, extreme weather has forced more truckers into dangerous driving situations. This has had a knock-on effect by delaying consumer shipments.

Hottest summer on record

This summer is already the hottest on record, with many major highways buckling and lanes closing in states like Colorado, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Iowa and Texas, which are dealing with extreme pavement temperatures.

Extreme heat also negatively affects the flow of traffic on major highways, forcing many truckers to deal with additional delays or possible obstructions. According to AAA, there is a higher demand for emergency roadside assistance due to increased car breakdowns during heat waves: Car batteries may corrode and engines may become too hot for fuel to circulate.



