Record heat in 2024 is making the tough job of trucking tougher

By Jeff Borgman, director of transportation programs, Aon
Hauling large amounts of cargo is hard enough during the summer, and this year’s record temperatures and natural disasters aren’t making it easier for truckers. In fact, extreme weather has forced more truckers into dangerous driving situations. This has had a knock-on effect by delaying consumer shipments.
Hottest summer on record
This summer is already the hottest on record, with many major highways buckling and lanes closing in states like Colorado, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Iowa and Texas, which are dealing with extreme pavement temperatures.
Extreme heat also negatively affects the flow of traffic on major highways, forcing many truckers to deal with additional delays or possible obstructions. According to AAA, there is a higher demand for emergency roadside assistance due to increased car breakdowns during heat waves: Car batteries may corrode and engines may become too hot for fuel to circulate.
The high heat of summer months isn’t new historically, but what we’re enduring now is much more heavily exacerbated by the prolonged stretches of extreme heat waves. Our infrastructure and highway traffic can handle a few days when it’s 95 to 100 degrees, but when it stretches out for weeks to months, it impacts the cognitive ability of truckers. There’s more traffic during the summer, more fatigue from longer hauls, more construction zones and more tire blowouts.
It’s critical that we understand how these climate challenges create driving risks and health risks for truckers as well. Back in May, a study from the Workers Compensation Research Institute found that the overall number of work-related injuries increased between 5% and 6% when the daily maximum temperature rose above 90 degrees, compared to temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees.
Heat waves also present insurance challenges for transportation nationwide, causing major losses for airlines and rail companies. Infrastructure costs from heat-related damage during the past seven heat waves were as high as $35 million, mostly for road and rail repairs. Standard insurance policies for businesses are designed for sudden unpredictable and accidental damages, such as those caused by fires, storms and theft, but they typically don’t cover the effects of extreme heat.
How to prepare for extreme heat
Preparing for extreme heat with proper tire pressure, engine oil and lubricant, weather apps, and routing services reduces the probability of a maintenance or delivery setback on the road. Accidents on the road will happen, but it’s the strategic preparation before getting behind the wheel that is the biggest “driver” in trucking safety and maintaining timely deliveries.
Peak hurricane season has arrived
As if extreme heat weren’t enough this year, hurricane season is also ongoing. For the country’s Atlantic Basin – which includes the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and western Atlantic Ocean – hurricanes typically occur from June 1 through Nov. 30. On average, hurricane activity peaks in September, but devastating storms can occur any time of the season. Warm water is the fuel for hurricanes, so the impending record-shattering warmth across the Atlantic during hurricane season is cause for concern for trucking traffic this summer and fall. We can see this currently in early August with Tropical Storm Debby.
In May, AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva told FreightWaves that the weather forecasting agency is predicting 20 to 25 named storms this hurricane season, which began June 1. Of those, eight to 12 are forecast to be hurricanes. Texas, which had a below-average risk of storms last year, is forecast to be battered by severe weather this year, DaSilva said.
Having two to three backup routes and following hurricane forecasts daily can help truckers avoid major delays this hurricane season. Trucking companies should strongly consider dispatch and rerouting tools to help organize the flow of truckers on the road, as well as commodities and services in relation to fleet activity during major storms and other weather events.
Delaying shipments for consumers and businesses
Weather delays aren’t just issues for truckers and shipping fleets, but business owners and everyday consumers as well. It’s too early to tell how many shipments of consumer goods will be delayed in 2024. However, trucking fleets are delaying shipments due to weather-related risks in early August across the Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley and Appalachian Mountains.
Cold chain food deliveries always add a layer of difficulty for trucking fleets. Refrigerated transport of food products is growing in demand, with a spike in online grocery orders in the past five years. In 2023,a record 7.2% of all U.S. food shopping was done online, compared to just 2.7% in 2018.
At the end of the day, shipments for trucking fleets are becoming more difficult year by year as weather risks continue to grow. Weather trends impact trade, transportation and local commerce. Trucking patterns connected to weather risks should focus on caution before anything else, for the safety of the trucker and the high probability of a successful delivery.