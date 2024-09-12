Report: DSV wins Schenker bidding

Schenker has been sold, but not to the U.S. private equity group vying for control of the German logistics provider.

Transport provider DSV of Denmark has emerged as the winning bidder, Reuters reported, in a deal worth 14 billion euros ($15.43 billion).

A consortium of private investors led by CVC Capital Partners of New York failed in its bid for Schenker, a unit of German railway Deutsche Bahn (DB).

A preliminary agreement would be signed in the coming days, the news service reported, quoting sources at the railway and in the German government. DB’s supervisory board is expected to meet in the coming days to approve the sale.



