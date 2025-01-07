Report: Ahead of strike threat, ILA, USMX met on port automation

Union dockworkers and employers have taken the first steps toward reaching an agreement on the use of container-handling automation that would avoid a crippling strike at U.S. Eastern Seaboard and Gulf coast ports.

Leaders of the International Longshoremen’s Association and United States Maritime Alliance met in private Sunday in an effort to find a way forward on the issue of automation, which has been a major obstacle to a new labor agreement covering tens of thousands of longshore workers.

The deal to expand port automation technology would add also more union jobs, but terminal operators are reportedly balking at the added costs after agreeing to a 62% pay hike for workers following a three-day strike by the ILA in October.

Another work stoppage could shut down container operations at dozens of ports from Texas to New England if agreement on a new pact isn’t reached before an extension of the current contract ends Jan. 15.