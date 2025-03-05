Retailers see both danger and potential in Trump’s tariffs

Retailers are bracing for significant disruption as President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on imports from China, Mexico and Canada take effect. The new duties, which include an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and 25% tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, are forcing retailers to reevaluate their supply chains and pricing strategies.

Many major retailers are sounding the alarm about the potential impact on their businesses and consumers. Target CEO Brian Cornell warned that produce prices could rise within days due to the Mexico tariffs, as the company relies heavily on Mexican imports for fruits and vegetables during winter months. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said price increases for American consumers are “highly likely” given that 75% of the company’s products come from China and Mexico. Barry noted that while Best Buy only directly imports 2%-3% of its goods, the company expects vendors to pass along tariff costs.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not yet factored tariffs into its full-year guidance but acknowledged the uncertainty they create. CFO John David Rainey said Walmart will likely have to raise prices in some cases.

The tariffs are expected to squeeze margins for many retailers, potentially forcing them to choose among absorbing higher costs, passing them on to shoppers or a combination of both. The National Retail Federation warned that as long as the tariffs remain in place, “Americans will be forced to pay higher prices on household goods.”