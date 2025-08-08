Retailers: Tariff-battered import volumes to be 5.6% weaker in 2025

Import cargo volume at the nation’s major container ports is projected to conclude 2025 with a 5.6% decrease compared to 2024’s volume, according to the latest Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.



“While this forecast is still preliminary, it shows the impact the tariffs and the administration’s trade policy are having on the supply chain,” said NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold, in a release. “Tariffs are beginning to drive up consumer prices, and fewer imports will eventually mean fewer goods on store shelves. Small businesses especially are grappling with the ability to stay in business. We need binding trade agreements that open markets by lowering tariffs, not raising them.

“Tariffs are taxes paid by U.S. importers that will result in higher prices for U.S. consumers, less hiring, lower business investment and a slower economy.”

The NRF represents Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Target (NYSE: TGT) and other major retailers.



The Trump administration’s on-again off-again trade policy reached a milestone of sorts on Thursday when new tariffs on goods from dozens of countries went into effect amid a flurry of new trade agreements.