Running on Ice: Cold chain – the answer to food waste

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Every year about a third of the food produced globally goes to waste, per the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization. A new University of Michigan study concludes that nearly half of the food waste, about 620 million metric tons, could be eliminated by use of fully refrigerated food supply chains worldwide.

“I was surprised to find the scale of our opportunity for reducing food loss and waste globally,” said study lead author Aaron Friedman-Heiman, a master’s student at the university’s School for Environment and Sustainability and Ross School of Business. “Approximately half of the roughly 1.3 billion tons of food that goes to waste annually can be solved through food supply-chain optimization.”

The study estimates that poor cold-chain infrastructure could be responsible for up to 620 million metric tons of global food loss annually, resulting in emissions of 1.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, equal to 28% of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Improvements in warehousing and other aspects of the cold chain are crucial to reduce food waste.

Temperature checks

(Photo: GreenPower Motor Co.)

Another week, another big development in medium-duty trucks. GreenPower Motor Co. has unveiled the EV Start ReeferX, an all-electric, medium-duty delivery truck. The new truck is lighter, which allows more goods to be placed on the truck. And from a sanitation standpoint, because the interior wall is one unit, there are fewer seams, making it easier to clean. That is important, as the vehicle is designed for a variety of uses, from catering to pharmaceuticals.