Running on Ice: Reducing pharma waste with ‘coolers on steroids’

All thawed out

(Photo: PR Newswire)

Waste is a feature of every supply chain, and reducing it is a challenge. In the pharmaceutical world, there are typically such stringent shipping regulations that waste is inevitable. But there is a new solution for those looking to reduce waste resulting from supply chain inefficiencies.

ArcticRx has launched a shipping container that focuses on commodities at high risk for damage, which conveniently enough is a fair amount of the medical supply chain. This new product is essentially a dishwasher-size pod that can be used to transport and store materials for 21 days or more on dry ice and via other means of cooling.

The heavy-duty plastic containers can maintain temperatures as low as minus 78 degrees Celsius – critical for vaccines especially. Shane Bivens, co-founder of ArcticRX, said in a Waste 360 article, “With our unique design and thermal technology, we’ve created a way to efficiently get products to parts of the world where this has not been possible with existing logistics.” The article describes the pods as “coolers on steroids that leverage ultra-low temperatures to move products safely and with less complexity.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

It’s third-quarter earnings season, another chance for companies to predict what’s to come for the rest of the year. All publicly traded companies publish their results, and a newcomer to that list is Lineage. The temperature-controlled giant that set the record for the largest initial public offering of 2024 has issued its first quarterly report since the blockbuster IPO.