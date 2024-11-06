Schneider National Q3 earnings: First look

Schneider National missed third-quarter expectations and lowered its full-year 2024 guidance on Wednesday.

Adjusted earnings per share of 18 cents was 5 cents below the consensus estimate and 2 cents lower than the 2023 third quarter. The company said lower gains on equipment sales and equity investments were a 4-cent year-over-year headwind in the period. Elevated insurance costs, due to higher premiums and settlement expenses, were a 4-cent y/y drag as well.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) lowered full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of 66 to 72 cents, from 80 to 90 cents. The 2024 consensus estimate was 82 cents at the time of the print.

“We expect modest improvement in the fourth quarter over a year ago driven by continued stabilization across most of our businesses and improved seasonality, as we continue to position the enterprise for a more sustained market recovery,” said CFO Darrell Campbell in a Wednesday news release.



