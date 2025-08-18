Second round of Forward Air takeover bids expected in September, report says

A second round of takeover bids for Forward Air are expected to be submitted in early September, according to M&A blog Axios Pro.

The report said the bids were originally expected by the end of this month, but Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) has delayed the deadline. It also said it’s unclear if bidders are vying for all or just a portion of the company.

A July Reuters report said “a handful of private equity firms” had submitted bids to buy the less-than-truckload and logistics provider. That group of bidders was reported to include Clearlake Capital, which already holds a 12% stake in the company, and buyout firms like an offshoot of Apollo Global Management (NASDAQ: APO).

Forward was compelled to engage in a strategic review of its business earlier this year following fallout from a controversial merger with Omni Logistics. Some investors contested the deal’s structure, which circumvented a shareholder vote. Activists publicly panned the merger as it materially increased Forward’s debt load and appeared to place it in competition with legacy customers.