Seko Logistics gets capital infusion

Global freight forwarder Seko Logistics said Thursday it has entered a recapitalization agreement with its financial partners to cure its balance sheet.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the deal is a “landmark transaction” that will stabilize the company and allow it to focus on its “long-term growth trajectory,” a news release said.

“The ongoing freight recession has impacted the entire market, and by proactively addressing our balance sheet, we will be at the forefront of the industry and better equipped to navigate these challenges and provide exceptional value to our clients and partners around the world,” stated Seko CEO James Gagne in the release.

Private equity firm Ridgemont Equity Partners became the Schaumburg, Illinois-based logistics provider’s majority investor through a 2021 recapitalization. The new deal is backed by Seko’s lenders and equity sponsors, the release said.