Shipowners hit with lawsuit after vessel loses control in Charleston

A South Carolina shipping company has filed a federal lawsuit after a runaway cargo ship caused over $500,000 worth of property damage.
Carver Maritime, a shipping company in Charleston specializing in bulk and breakbulk cargo, filed suit this week against the owners and managers of MSC Michigan VII, a container ship that lost control on June 5. The Michigan was on the Cooper River when it experienced a malfunction with its propulsion system while leaving the North Charleston Terminal.
Authorities received a report around 12:15 p.m. of an “out-of-control” vessel, United States Coast Guard Cmdr. Randy Preston said at a news conference. The ship was stuck traveling 14 to 17 knots, or about 16 to 20 mph — twice its normal speed. The incident came nearly three months after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, killing six men when the bridge collapsed.
Related:
What to know about Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore
A look at US disasters involving boats hitting bridges
Baltimore shipping channel reopens 11 weeks after Key Bridge collapse
The lawsuit alleges the vessel damaged Carver Maritime’s property and pier. The Michigan was on its way to Savannah, Georgia, when the incident occurred, officials said. Authorities evacuated a nearby beach and bridge until the vessel regained control.
Two recreational boaters experienced non-life-threatening injuries caused by the Michigan’s wake, officials said.
The wake caused by the ship, which is operated by MSC Shipmanagement and owned by Kyveli Oceanway, both based in Cyprus, damaged Pier J when “it displaced a tremendous amount of water,” the lawsuit says. The speed also sucked cargo ship Norway Pearl away from the pier before pushing it back “violently” into the pier.
Local outlets reported the damage was over $500,000. MSC Shipmanagement didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from FreightWaves.