Shipowners hit with lawsuit after vessel loses control in Charleston

A South Carolina shipping company has filed a federal lawsuit after a runaway cargo ship caused over $500,000 worth of property damage.

Carver Maritime, a shipping company in Charleston specializing in bulk and breakbulk cargo, filed suit this week against the owners and managers of MSC Michigan VII, a container ship that lost control on June 5. The Michigan was on the Cooper River when it experienced a malfunction with its propulsion system while leaving the North Charleston Terminal.

Authorities received a report around 12:15 p.m. of an “out-of-control” vessel, United States Coast Guard Cmdr. Randy Preston said at a news conference. The ship was stuck traveling 14 to 17 knots, or about 16 to 20 mph — twice its normal speed. The incident came nearly three months after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, killing six men when the bridge collapsed.

Related:

What to know about Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore



