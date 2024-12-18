SONAR’s December updates bring AI-powered insights and enhanced user experience

National Insights: Your new starting point

SONAR’s latest release introduces a game-changing feature: the National Insights Landing page. This powerful tool provides a comprehensive overview of the freight market, highlighting shifts in capacity, demand and fuel prices. The intuitive interface spotlights weekly top-moving markets, allowing users to quickly identify trends and opportunities.

Key features of the National Insights page include:

Actionable insights with plain-language summaries.

Interactive map displaying tender rejections, volumes and rate movements.

One-click access to detailed Market Insights.

As the freight market continues to evolve, SONAR, the leading provider of high-frequency freight market data, has rolled out its December update, introducing groundbreaking features designed to revolutionize decision-making processes for freight brokers and market analysts. This update brings a suite of AI-powered tools and significant interface improvements, all aimed at enhancing efficiency and profitability in the volatile logistics sector.



