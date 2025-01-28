Southern California softness cited for 2024 drop in logistics real estate rents

Annual market rents on logistics real estate fell in 2024 for the first time since the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, according to a Tuesday report from warehouse operator Prologis. The company’s outlook for 2025, however, calls for a modest recovery.

Prologis’ (NYSE: PLD) annual rent index showed global rents were off 5% in 2024 – the combination of a 7% drop in the U.S. and Canada, with just a 1% dip in Europe. The biggest deterioration was seen in Southern California, a market that saw industry-leading rent growth during the pandemic, where rents were off more than 20% last year. Excluding that market, global rents were off just 2%.

“Cautious decision-making” ahead of the U.S. presidential election and higher interest rates were cited as the primary headwinds to leasing activity in the year.

This was the first decline in logistics rents in the U.S. and Canada in more than 15 years. Even with the down year, market rents are 59% higher in the U.S. and 33% higher in Europe than they were at the end of 2019.



