Split-off gain masks some cracks in Cummins’ financial armor

Cummins Inc. recorded a massive one-time gain from the split-off of its filtration business. But first-quarter revenue dropped as weakening business conditions impacted the engine maker and power distribution giant.

The Tier 1 supplier of truck engines and power systems for data centers and other businesses reported Q1 revenue of $8.4 billion. That was down 1% from a year ago. The number missed analyst estimates by $50 million. Sales in North America were flat. International revenues fell 1% due to lower demand in China and Europe.

Net income of $2 billion, or $14.03 per diluted share, included a net gain of $1.3 billion, or $9.08, from separating Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. That compared to $790 million, or $5.55, in Q1 2023.

Atmus, which makes engine filters and specialty materials, was no longer seen as a strategic fit within Cummins. In standing up Atmus, Cummins positioned itself for a nontaxable share swap of equity. The former division is based in Nashville, Tennessee.



