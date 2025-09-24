Tariffs torching U.S. container imports: Analyst

Containerized imports through American ports are set to take an historic plunge in September, an analyst predicts, as President Donald Trump’s China tariffs take a toll on the busiest trans-Pacific trade route.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Inbound volumes through the top 10 U.S. ports in August finished 0.1% ahead of the same month in 2024, said analyst John McCown in a monthly report, after July volume that was 3.2% ahead, fueled by importers bringing in shipments earlier than usual to beat an August 7 deadline for a renewal of reciprocal tariffs.

Trump in August announced yet another 90-day pause in the chaotic China trade war, which will now run into November. But frontloading by anxious shippers during the previous tariff break soaked up most eastbound volumes moving in the peak season, while economic uncertainty and tariff-stoked inflation has undercut demand as shown by weaker container rates on the eastbound trans-Pacific.

More concerning, said McCown, is that all indicators bode ill for U.S. container traffic in September and through the remainder of the year.