Tender rejections soar to 8.36%, highest level since June 2022

Tender rejection rates have surged to 8.36%, marking the highest point since June 2022 and a massive one-week surge of 190 basis points. This is the sharpest increase in a single week since 2021, according to SONAR’s Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI.USA).

Santa is bringing presents this year

The current uptick in tender rejections stands in stark contrast to the muted holiday seasons of the past two years. While a seasonal increase is typically expected as we approach the Christmas holiday, this year’s surge is unprecedented in recent memory.

In 2022, rejection rates saw a 34-basis-point drop from Nov. 1 to Dec. 18 (4.45% to 4.11%).

2023 experienced a modest 65-basis-point increase during the same period (3.5% to 4.15%).

This year, we’ve witnessed a staggering 314-basis-point jump from 5.22% on Nov. 1 to 8.36% on Dec. 18.

Tender rejections are also up 425 basis points year over year. It’s a huge Santa rally!

SONAR: Outbound Tender Reject Index for 2023 (pink), 2022 (green).

To learn more about SONAR, click here.





The Santa rally is market-wide

Best news of all: All the major freight markets are participating in the rally.




