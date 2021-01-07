The Daily Dash: YRC loan comes under increased scrutiny; Best Fleets to Drive For

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, a bill to allow truck drivers to carry a concealed weapon has been reintroduced in Congress. Plus, a congressional oversight committee continues to question a government loan to YRC Worldwide, and TCA and CarriersEdge name the 20 Best Fleets to Drive For.

In defense of the nation?

A new report from a congressional oversight committee said that a $700 million government loan to YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) was issued through a process that included several shortcomings.

Todd Maiden has more: ‘National security’ designation for $700M YRC loan ‘amiss’

Whom do the drivers want to work for?

Twenty carriers in North America have been recognized for creating the best workplace experience for truck drivers in the annual TCA/CarriersEdge Best Fleets to Drive For survey.

Brian Straight has the complete list: 20 carriers named as 2021 Best Fleets to Drive For

Armed truck drivers

A bill that would allow truck drivers to carry a concealed weapon across state lines has been reintroduced in the new Congress with more than 150 co-sponsors.

John Gallagher has details on why backers say it is needed: New Congress reintroduces concealed-carry gun legislation

Stocking up on experience

A series of embarrassing setbacks, including allegations of fraud and deception by its founder, brought electric truck startup Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) crashing to Earth following a stratospheric beginning as a public company. Now it has a plan to regain its momentum.

Alan Adler explains: Nikola adds crisis-tested directors to regain credibility

Did you miss this?

Key indexes are suggesting supply chain growth has slowed in several areas from recent highs. While the Logistics Managers’ Index is still in growth mode, it is the lowest reading in four months.

Todd Maiden digs into the findings: Transportation capacity loosens modestly in December, rates remain elevated

