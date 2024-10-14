Trucker found guilty of murdering co-driver during cross-country haul

A Florida-based truck driver has been found guilty of murdering his co-driver in White County, Indiana, in March 2022.

Miguel Ibarguren, a 46-year-old resident of Miami, was found guilty on Wednesday by a jury of killing 63-year-old Aristide Garcia, a Los Angeles resident, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

Ibarguren’s sentencing is scheduled for next month.

On March 8, 2022, work crews cleaning along I-65 in White County discovered Garcia’s body along the roadway. Garcia had been reported missing by his employer on Feb. 3, after his tractor-trailer was located without him.



