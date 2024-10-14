Watch Now


Trucker found guilty of murdering co-driver during cross-country haul

Noi Mahoney
Indiana State Police said Miguel Ibarguren murdered his co-driver, Aristide Garcia, and left his body along I-65 in White County, Indiana, in March 2022. (Photo: Indiana State Police and FreightWaves)

A Florida-based truck driver has been found guilty of murdering his co-driver in White County, Indiana, in March 2022.

Miguel Ibarguren, a 46-year-old resident of Miami, was found guilty on Wednesday by a jury of killing 63-year-old Aristide Garcia, a Los Angeles resident, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

Ibarguren’s sentencing is scheduled for next month.

On March 8, 2022, work crews cleaning along I-65 in White County discovered Garcia’s body along the roadway. Garcia had been reported missing by his employer on Feb. 3, after his tractor-trailer was located without him.


A police report filed in 2022 did not name the trucking company both drivers were employed by. According to a report by Time, Ibarguren and Garcia were co-drivers for Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based carrier CRST.

Investigators ruled the death a homicide but did not provide details. Ibarguren was located in Arlington, Texas, on March 15, 2022, and taken into custody.

Officials said Ibarguren’s conviction came after “an extensive multi-state investigation” by Indiana State Police Detectives, who were assisted by local, state and federal agencies across several jurisdictions.


Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com