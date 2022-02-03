Truckers scale back blockade at US-Canada border, let some traffic resume

Traffic has begun to move again at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alberta, after truckers and other protesters agreed to reopen some lanes following a dayslong blockade.

A lawyer representing the truckers, Chad Williamson, told the Canadian Press on Wednesday that they had agreed to move some of their vehicles following talks with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“Frankly, the protesters feel their message has been heard,” he said. “Nobody wants this blockade to happen anymore.”

Footage posted by Global News showed trucks moving toward the border.

It came after police began removing some of the vehicles on Tuesday. However, the effort paused after other vehicles managed to join the blockade.

Truckers and supporters began the blockade on Saturday in protest of COVID-related restrictions including the vaccine mandates at the border.

The protest stranded dozens of cross-border truckers in Montana — due to insufficient fuel — and forced others to reroute. A group of drivers pleaded for help from officials in a video shared widely on social media.

The blockade came as part of a series of protests in response to COVID-related measures. Hundreds of trucks remain in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, as part of the Freedom Convoy.

Truckers and other protesters in Ottawa have vowed to remain until their demands are met.

