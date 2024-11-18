Trump to name Fox TV host Sean Duffy to head DOT

President-elect Donald Trump is nominating Fox News Host Sean Duffy to head the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Duffy, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Wisconsin for nine years, is the co-host of Fox Business’ “The Bottom Line” and provides political analysis across all Fox News Media platforms, according to Fox Business.

During his time in the House, Duffy served on the Financial Services Committee and was chairman of its subcommittee on Insurance and Housing.

“[Duffy] will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness, and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports,” Trump said in a statement.



