Trump to name Fox TV host Sean Duffy to head DOT

President-elect Donald Trump is nominating Fox News Host Sean Duffy to head the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Duffy, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Wisconsin for nine years, is the co-host of Fox Business’ “The Bottom Line” and provides political analysis across all Fox News Media platforms, according to Fox Business.
During his time in the House, Duffy served on the Financial Services Committee and was chairman of its subcommittee on Insurance and Housing.
“[Duffy] will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness, and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports,” Trump said in a statement.
“He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives] for pilots and air traffic controllers.”
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which lobbies for small-business truckers, is looking forward to working with Duffy to advance the group’s priorities, “including expanding truck parking, fighting freight fraud, and rolling back unnecessary regulations,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “We encourage a swift confirmation in the Senate and look forward to working with the new administration.”
CNN reported that when Duffy was in Congress during the first Trump administration, he introduced a bill that would have expanded Trump’s presidential powers to impose tariffs, “something Trump has vowed to do in his next term,” CNN noted. “The bill was disregarded by his fellow Republicans at the time but earned him praise from Trump.”
Trump’s transition team wants to eliminate the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases, Reuters reported last week, citing sources.
Others speculated as potential nominees for the DOT position were U.S. Reps. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, and Troy Nehls, R-Texas.
