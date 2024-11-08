Trump’s Trade Playbook: The Earth was never flat, after all

Thomas Friedman’s “The World Is Flat” painted an optimistic picture of globalization, where economic borders would dissolve, leading to a world of endless opportunities and mutual prosperity through interconnected economies. This vision, however, has faced significant scrutiny and revaluation, especially post-COVID-19.

The vulnerability of global trade networks

The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare the fragility of global supply chains. Far from being resilient, these networks were shown to be highly susceptible to disruptions, as the world grappled with shortages and delays that had ripple effects across various industries.

China’s shift in priorities

Before the health crisis, the belief was that China’s economic strategy was all about maintaining its status as the world’s factory. But under Xi Jinping, China has pivoted, showing it’s willing to prioritize political control over economic gains. This willingness to undermine its own export economy for internal policy control has been a wake-up call.

Geopolitical realities over economic ties

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the economic harm to both nations, starkly demonstrated that geopolitical strategies can override economic interdependence. This action underscored the limitations of economic ties in preventing conflict, suggesting that economic interdependence alone isn’t a reliable peacekeeper.



