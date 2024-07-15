Trump’s VP pick supports truck parking, opposes speed limiters

Former President Donald Trump, a vocal supporter of the trucking industry while he was in Washington – particularly owner-operators – has picked a running mate who is on the record for supporting two of truck drivers’ top legislative priorities.

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance, who was named by Trump as his pick for vice president on Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, is a co-sponsor of the Truck Parking Improvement Act, which dedicates $755 million in grant money over the next three years specifically for expanding truck parking.

He is also a cosponsor of the DRIVE Act, which would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from requiring trucks to be equipped with a speed limiting device set to a maximum speed, a highly controversial rulemaking that FMCSA has scheduled for May 2025.

Both bills represent major lobbying efforts by the Owner-Operator Independent Truck Drivers Association.



