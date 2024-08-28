TuSimple plans to settle federal fraud lawsuit for $189M

Autonomous driving technology provider TuSimple on Monday agreed to a $189 million settlement after being accused of defrauding shareholders. According to reports, all defendants denied any wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement.

The case, filed in federal court in San Diego, centers on claims that TuSimple inflated its safety record and failed to disclose that three company insiders were governing a Chinese trucking competitor, Hydron.

According to court documents, the autonomous tech provider has already deposited $174 million into an escrow account, while its insurers have contributed an additional $15 million toward the settlement.

The allegations against TuSimple stem from the period leading up to its April 2021 initial public offering, in which it raised $1.35 billion. Shareholders accused the company of exaggerating the safety of its technology, suggesting that its primary goal was to fine-tune the autonomous driving systems on U.S. roads before transferring the improved technology to Hydron in China.



