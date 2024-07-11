Outpost taps modern tech for parking visibility

Parking and storage provider Outpost, formerly known as Semi-Stow, announced Thursday it is launching a new technology solution to provide its customers and truck yards with visibility into assets at the company’s current 21 truck yards.
Using both company hardware and software, customers can now leverage computer vision technology, on-demand video and Internet-of-Things devices to keep track of parked assets and provide a more efficient check-in and check-out system. It allows for flexible booking, management of parking availability, visibility of equipment conditions and enhanced security.
“We have customers that are tiny owner-operators up to enterprise fleets. We had the opportunity to talk to a range of them about what was important to them, what their challenges were and what they needed from their technology platforms… We could not find a software-only solution that addressed their pain points, so we took a hardware plus software approach to the problem,” Greg Akselrod, Outpost chief technology officer, told FreightWaves in an interview.
Akselrod believes this technology represents a paradigm shift in the industry, transforming yards and parking from operational constraints into strategic advantages.
The hardware aspect includes components like pedestals, cameras and other sensors installed at Outpost’s facilities. These allow for real-time visibility of equipment, verification of drivers and seamless access control. The software ties this all together, enabling instant booking and management of spaces through a user-friendly interface.
While the current announcement focuses on deploying this technology within Outpost’s network, Akselrod noted that the system was designed to be adaptable and interoperable.
“We’ve built a hardware solution that can efficiently be installed regardless of the layout of the yard or the configuration of the gate system… The components that go into the kiosk and the cameras were chosen so that they can be a platform for our vision of a shared network of yards that are not just for parking but are full-service terminals,” said Akselrod.
Outpost is currently testing this technology at three of its facilities and plans to accelerate the rollout across its network throughout the summer. Customers will soon receive emails with information on how to access the new features through the Outpost website.
