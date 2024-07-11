Watch Now


BusinessModern ShipperNew TechNewsTechnologyTop StoriesVisibility Tech

Outpost taps modern tech for parking visibility

The mix of both software and hardware improves visibility in asset conditions and parking availability.

Grace Sharkey
·
Outpost parking location in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Outpost)

Parking and storage provider Outpost, formerly known as Semi-Stow, announced Thursday it is launching a new technology solution to provide its customers and truck yards with visibility into assets at the company’s current 21 truck yards.

Using both company hardware and software, customers can now leverage computer vision technology, on-demand video and Internet-of-Things devices to keep track of parked assets and provide a more efficient check-in and check-out system. It allows for flexible booking, management of parking availability, visibility of equipment conditions and enhanced security.

“We have customers that are tiny owner-operators up to enterprise fleets. We had the opportunity to talk to a range of them about what was important to them, what their challenges were and what they needed from their technology platforms… We could not find a software-only solution that addressed their pain points, so we took a hardware plus software approach to the problem,” Greg Akselrod, Outpost chief technology officer, told FreightWaves in an interview.

Outpost’s check-in and check-out kiosk. (Photo: Outpost)

Akselrod believes this technology represents a paradigm shift in the industry, transforming yards and parking from operational constraints into strategic advantages. 


Outpost’s software platform. (Photo: Outpost)

The hardware aspect includes components like pedestals, cameras and other sensors installed at Outpost’s facilities. These allow for real-time visibility of equipment, verification of drivers and seamless access control. The software ties this all together, enabling instant booking and management of spaces through a user-friendly interface.

While the current announcement focuses on deploying this technology within Outpost’s network, Akselrod noted that the system was designed to be adaptable and interoperable. 

“We’ve built a hardware solution that can efficiently be installed regardless of the layout of the yard or the configuration of the gate system… The components that go into the kiosk and the cameras were chosen so that they can be a platform for our vision of a shared network of yards that are not just for parking but are full-service terminals,” said Akselrod.

Outpost is currently testing this technology at three of its facilities and plans to accelerate the rollout across its network throughout the summer. Customers will soon receive emails with information on how to access the new features through the Outpost website.


Articles by Grace Sharkey

German startup grabs pre-seed funding for container logistics platform

CargoX goes live with HMM eBOL partnership

Freightmate Ai exits stealth mode with pre-seed funding and new tech


Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey is a professional in the logistics and transportation industry with experience in journalism, digital content creation and decision-making roles in the third-party logistics space. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Grace led a startup brokerage to more than $80 million in revenue, holding roles of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer. She is currently a staff writer, podcast producer and SiriusXM radio host for FreightWaves, a leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University. You can contact her at [email protected].