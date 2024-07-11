Outpost taps modern tech for parking visibility

Parking and storage provider Outpost, formerly known as Semi-Stow, announced Thursday it is launching a new technology solution to provide its customers and truck yards with visibility into assets at the company’s current 21 truck yards.

Using both company hardware and software, customers can now leverage computer vision technology, on-demand video and Internet-of-Things devices to keep track of parked assets and provide a more efficient check-in and check-out system. It allows for flexible booking, management of parking availability, visibility of equipment conditions and enhanced security.

“We have customers that are tiny owner-operators up to enterprise fleets. We had the opportunity to talk to a range of them about what was important to them, what their challenges were and what they needed from their technology platforms… We could not find a software-only solution that addressed their pain points, so we took a hardware plus software approach to the problem,” Greg Akselrod, Outpost chief technology officer, told FreightWaves in an interview.

Outpost’s check-in and check-out kiosk. (Photo: Outpost)

Akselrod believes this technology represents a paradigm shift in the industry, transforming yards and parking from operational constraints into strategic advantages.



