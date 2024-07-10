German startup grabs pre-seed funding for container logistics platform

Global shipping solutions provider Northbound announced Wednesday it has closed on $1.4 million (€1.3 million) in pre-seeding funding led by Apex Black with participation from id4 ventures, IBB Ventures, Schenker Ventures, MVP Factory and other angel investors.

The Berlin-based company plans to use the funds to continue building out its container logistics platform, first with a focus on address detention and demurrage (D&D) problems for its customers.

Northbound addresses these charges by feeding its optimization algorithm that updates the ideal container processing sequence based on changes in estimated times of arrival, asset capacity and potential D&D costs.

Andreas Canel, a master mariner with an unlimited captain’s license and former Amazon Fulfillment Center manager, and Rahul Yadav, former supply chain developer for Audi, Porsche, Wayfair and others, developed the product after finding that, for some global shippers, “90% of [D&D] fees were due to mismanagement and lack of oversight in container processing,” said Canel.



