US rail traffic shows weekly gain

After two weeks in which weekly U.S. rail traffic numbers showed major swings because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the latest numbers are back to normal — which is to say, showing a nominal overall increase.

Statistics from the Association of American Railroads for the week ending Dec. 7 show U.S. railroads moved 520,894 carloads and intermodal units, a 4.4% increase from the same week in 2023. That includes 224,899 carloads, down 1.8%, and 295,995 containers and trailers, up 9.7%.

Those figures come after a week that saw a 25.6% increase in traffic followed by one with a 13.8% decline. Where Thanksgiving fell in the calendar, compared to the previous year, influenced both those sets of statistics.

Through 49 weeks of 2024, carload traffic is down 3.1% while intermodal volume is up 6.8%, creating an overall gain of 3.3% compared to the same period a year ago.