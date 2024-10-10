UPS getting more elbow room at Gary/Chicago airport

Gary/Chicago International Airport broke ground Tuesday on a $26 million-plus project to enhance air cargo infrastructure, with no guarantees it will be able to attract more cargo airlines beyond existing tenant UPS.

The initial phase of a long-term cargo expansion includes a new concrete apron for three additional cargo aircraft, installation of a pipeline for jet fuel, a sanitary sewer system and a deicing facility, according to the airport authority. The second half of the initial apron expansion will be built when additional funding is identified, for a total of eight parking spots. When Phase 2 is complete at a later stage, there will be positions for 18 wide body aircraft, according to the airport’s master plan.

Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) is a general aviation airport in Gary, Indiana, 25 miles south of downtown Chicago, that mostly functions as a destination for corporate jets and weekend aviators. Parcel carrier UPS signed a long-term lease and began cargo flights at GCIA in 2020. Officials hope to attract other all-cargo operators as freight demand in the Chicago metropolitan area grows and warehouses at Chicago O’Hare International Airport become more crowded.

So far, the air cargo industry has shown little interest in GCIA, but officials are laying foundational elements for a future logistics center to attract potential cargo users, while simultaneously supporting UPS.



