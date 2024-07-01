US House bill includes $200M for truck parking

A member of Congress is leading the charge to create more truck parking to ease a headache-inducing problem drivers face daily.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., is being praised by the American Trucking Associations for being “instrumental” in including $200 million for truck parking in the House Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee funding bill on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development. Womack is chairman of the subcommittee.

The Federal Highway Administration has deemed the country’s limited truck parking “a national safety concern.”

A U.S. Department of Transportation study found that 98% of truck drivers regularly experience difficulty in locating safe parking. The American Transportation Research Institute found drivers on average spend 56 minutes each day searching for parking — equal to a $5,600 annual pay cut.