Waiting for a plunge in Red Sea freight rates? ‘Hold my container,’ say carriers

The head of the Suez Canal said he expects vessel traffic through the Middle East waterway to gradually return to normal by late March and fully recover by the middle of this year.

Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie added the forecast is dependent on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding, Bloomberg reported.

But Hamas on Monday said it won’t follow through with further hostage exchanges, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire.

Israel this past week made similar accusations against Hamas, after its repatriated hostages were found to be in poor physical condition, suffering the effects of starvation and other mistreatment while in captivity.



