WATCH: Four crew missing after container ship explosion off coast of India

Four sailors are reported missing after an explosion and fire aboard a containership off the west coast of India.

Emergency responders led by the India Coast Guard were fighting a raging, smoky blaze aboard the Wan Hai 503 sailing from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Nhava Sheva.

Reports said the fires were ignited Monday by an explosion in the cargo hold of the 882-foot Singapore-flagged ship, built in 2005.

A major firefighting and rescue operation is underway following a fire onboard #Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503, 130 NM North -West of #Kochi. @IndiaCoastGuard has mobilized multiple assets to assist in dousing the blaze and… pic.twitter.com/2I2atLW03t — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 9, 2025

Four crew are reported missing while five suffered injuries, including two in critical condition with severe burns. Eighteen crew were rescued.