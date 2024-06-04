Watchdog sees reverse logistics potential for Postal Service

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service may have an opportunity to expand its presence in the reverse logistics market and take on 3PLs as well as commercial rivals UPS and FedEx, according to a federal watchdog.

The Postal Service has been increasing its presence in the package returns market since 2018 by introducing services that vary based on speed, volume and shippers’ logistics capabilities.

But a new white paper by the agency’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) titled “Sending It Back: Reverse Logistics and the U.S. Postal Service” concludes that more opportunities could be available to the agency to grow further.

“By its sheer size, [the Postal Service’s] retail and transportation network may be well-suited to support the reverse logistics marketplace,” according to the paper. “In addition to visiting nearly every delivery location six days a week, the USPS has a nationwide network of physical locations in communities large and small.”



