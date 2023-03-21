White Paper: The State of Freight – March 2023

FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller and Head of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland discussed global supply chain conditions in the latest “State of Freight” webinar. They were joined by Adam Josephson, paper and packaging vertical expert at FreightWaves.

The main message: There’s almost nothing to suggest an imminent recovery in trucking rates or a tightening of capacity. Instead, most indicators, including contract to spot spreads, are pointing toward further market weakness.

To download the full white paper and access this month’s insights, complete the form below.