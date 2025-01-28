Will container purchase prices continue their climb?

A strong shipping market helped secondhand container prices grow to an above-average finish in 2024, but it’s unclear whether that will be sustained heading into the new year.

“With inflationary pressures persisting and central banks maintaining higher interest rates for longer, container owners will face increased total asset costs,” said Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and chief executive of online marketplace Container xChange, in a forecast report. “This inevitably pushes breakeven leasing rates higher and raises costs for container users. Sailing through will require sharper strategies to maintain profitability.”

Uncertainties over geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and tariff threats helped push up prices in late 2024 and are expected to persist into the first quarter of 2025. That implies higher asset costs for container traders, impacting profitability in the short term.

“While global GDP growth is forecasted to remain stable, the risks of overcapacity loom large, especially with strong supply growth in vessels and containers over recent years,” Roeloffs said. “If capacity is released, such as through resumed Red Sea passages, overcapacity could escalate quickly. Container owners will need to adopt agile leasing strategies and seek out profitable niche trades.”



