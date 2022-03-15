Women in Trucking Association names Top Women to Watch in Transportation

The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) on Monday released a list of the 84 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

The editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine selected the individuals based on their career accomplishments and efforts to promote gender diversity in the past 12 to 18 months.

“This year, we were impressed with the number of nominations we received for highly-qualified and outstanding women who have excelled in a male-dominant industry,” Brian Everett, group editorial director and publisher of Redefining the Road magazine, said in a release. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to recognize and highlight the achievements of 84 incredibly talented and valuable women.”

Their job functions vary across the transportation industry:

32% are in corporate management positions.

27% are in operations or safety positions.

19% are in human resources or talent management positions.

11% are in sales and marketing positions.

6% are in engineering or product development positions.

5% are professional drivers.

View the entire list of 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation here.

Highlights

The 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation engage with the transportation industry in a variety of ways that make a difference.

Jin Stedge is the CEO and co-founder of TrueNorth, a company on a mission to “give profits back to truckers,” Stedge said in a previous interview with FreightWaves.

Kendra Tucker is the new CEO of Truckstop. She joined FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller on an episode of Fuller Speed Ahead recently to discuss where Truckstop is headed and how the pandemic has impacted the industry.

Peggy Arnold is one of WIT’s 2022 Driver of the Year finalists. Samka Keranovic was in the Top Women to Watch in Transportation in 2021, and Jennifer Piatt made it on the 2019 list.

Ingrid Brown is a truck driver who has been on Great Quarter, Gals and Check Call on FreightWaves.

Nicole Glenn, founder and CEO of Candor Expedite, recently started a FreightWaves column called “Conversations with Nicole,” in which she talks with industry experts about logistics. Glenn was also on Great Quarter, Gals in February.

“This exceptional group of women have persevered through the uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibiting the true example of a leader,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “The resilience displayed by these women supports and furthers the mission of the WIT Association to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry.”

