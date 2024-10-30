XPO Q3 earnings: First look

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, 11 cents better than the consensus estimate and 14 cents higher year over year.

Consolidated revenue of $2.05 billion was a 3.7% y/y increase.

XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) LTL segment generated revenue of $1.25 billion, a 1.9% y/y increase. Tonnage per day was down 3.9% y/y, which was offset by a 3.7% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield (6.7% higher excluding fuel surcharges).

The unit reported an 84.2% adjusted operating ratio (operating expenses expressed as a percentage of revenue), which was 200 basis points better y/y. The adjusted OR was 100 bps worse than in the second quarter, in line with the company’s previous guidance of 100 to 150 bps of sequential OR deterioration (versus the historical trend of 200 to 250 bps of degradation).