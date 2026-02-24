27 inches of snow closes Maersk, other New York-New Jersey terminals

Vessel operations remain suspended at container terminals at the Port of New York-New Jersey following a storm that dropped more than two feet of snow on the busiest East Coast gateway.

“Following one of the most severe winter storms the [port] has experienced in decades, APM Terminals Elizabeth will remain closed on Wednesday,” the Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) terminal said in a service alert.

Clean-up efforts were going on around the clock after snowfall totaling 27 inches and sustained freezing temperatures brought most transportation to a halt in the Northeast.

“At this time, conditions remain unsafe and not conducive to productive operations. Our priority is ensuring the safety of all personnel while allowing sufficient time to clear the terminal, restore access, and stabilize operations,” APM said.