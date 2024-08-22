Radiant Logistics awarded 5-year disaster-relief contract

Radiant Logistics announced it was awarded a five-year contract to provide disaster-relief logistics for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
Under the deal, Renton, Washington-based Radiant’s (NYSE: RLGT) global logistics arm will coordinate the movement of personnel and emergency relief equipment for USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance. Radiant has acted as a prime contractor for the organization in the past, providing relief services following an earthquake in Turkey and a cyclone in Vanuatu, among other disaster-related projects across the globe.
Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.
Radiant has disaster response logistics specialists that work on mission-critical projects, chartering heavy-lift air capacity to deliver workers, service animals, equipment and cargo into disaster zones where infrastructure has been destroyed.
“While no one wishes for the worst to happen, Radiant is prepared for when it does. We truly understand the rapid deployment of support is vital to mission success,” a news release from the company stated.
