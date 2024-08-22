Radiant Logistics awarded 5-year disaster-relief contract

Radiant Logistics announced it was awarded a five-year contract to provide disaster-relief logistics for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Under the deal, Renton, Washington-based Radiant’s (NYSE: RLGT) global logistics arm will coordinate the movement of personnel and emergency relief equipment for USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance. Radiant has acted as a prime contractor for the organization in the past, providing relief services following an earthquake in Turkey and a cyclone in Vanuatu, among other disaster-related projects across the globe.

Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

Radiant has disaster response logistics specialists that work on mission-critical projects, chartering heavy-lift air capacity to deliver workers, service animals, equipment and cargo into disaster zones where infrastructure has been destroyed.