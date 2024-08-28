AFS Logistics names Andy Dyer new CEO

Freight payments and audit company AFS Logistics announced Wednesday that Andy Dyer is its new CEO. Dyer has been the 3PL’s head of transportation management the past four years. The news release made no reference to former CEO Tom Nightingale.

Nightingale was a vocal leader of the company, appearing at industry events discussing the company’s quarterly dataset for truckload, less-than-truckload and parcel rates. Nightingale was named AFS’ CEO in 2020.

“We have focused on building the AFS brand and our managed transportation services over the last few years, and the visibility and traction we’ve gained has been invaluable,” said Brian Barker, AFS founder and chairman. “Andy has been an integral part of our ascent during his tenure here. I’m confident that his extensive experience in the industry will help us take AFS to the next level.”

Prior to arriving at AFS in 2020, Dyer held several leadership roles in the transportation and logistics industry, including stints as president of New Age Logistics and a 20-year career at XPO (NYSE: XPO), where he oversaw operations, sales and support for its more than $2 billion managed transportation unit.