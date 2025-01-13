All-cargo airlines expand capacity on Europe-Asia routes to start 2025

Several freighter operators in the first week of the year introduced new air services connecting European cities to markets in Asia and the Middle East, giving shippers more options for moving freight on strong trade lanes.

The most robust capacity addition comes from Maersk Air Cargo, the cargo airline of ocean shipping logistics integrator A.P. Moller Maersk, which has begun operating Boeing 767 freighters six times per week between its home base in Billund, Denmark, and Zhengzhou, the capital of China’s Henan province, according to the company’s website.

The new service complements an existing one between Billund and Hangzhou that operates seven days per week, as well as a four-times-weekly charter service between Liege, Belgium, and Hangzhou, utilizing a Boeing 747-400 freighter flown by Magma Aviation.

On Jan. 2, Maersk also started air cargo service connecting Zhengzhou with its Greenville, South Carolina, regional hub, a Maersk spokesperson confirmed. The Maersk website doesn’t yet show the new offering. FreightWaves last month reported that Maersk planned to resume service to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport this month from a new city in China.



