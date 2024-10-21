Emirates to nearly double 777 freighter fleet by late 2026

Emirates, a top-five airline by cargo tonnage, has ordered another five 777 freighters from Boeing for delivery in 2025 and 2026 to support growing cargo demand, the Middle East airline announced Monday.
The carrier currently has 14 777-300 freighters on firm order from Boeing, including five it committed to purchase in July.
Emirates also said its SkyCargo division has signed a multiyear lease extension with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise for four 777 cargo jets in its existing fleet. The company has previously said that some of the incoming freighter aircraft will replace older 777s. By the end of 2026, when all the deliveries are complete, Emirates expects to have 21 factory-built 777 freighters – nearly double its current fleet of 11 units.
Emirates also is investing in fleet growth by converting 10 Boeing 777-300 passenger jets into freighters through an arrangement with Israel Aircraft Industries. The IAI conversion design is undergoing regulatory review in the United States, Europe and Israel for commercial production.
Emirates also has a huge fleet of widebody passenger jets that transport huge amounts of cargo in their lower holds.
“We’re investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand and provide our customers around the world with even more flexibility, connectivity, and options to leverage market opportunity,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, in a news release. “Demand for Emirates’ air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai’s growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub, and also the success of Emirates SkyCargo’s bespoke solutions that address the needs of shippers in different industry sectors.”
Emirates made the purchase agreement for the five freighters in September at a retail price of $1 billion. Airlines typically receive discounts for larger orders.
The airline said it is also weighing the next-generation Airbus A350 and the Boeing 777X freighter for fleet expansion toward the end of the decade. A decision on the freighter of the future will be made by the end of the year.
The developments come a week after Emirates CEO Tim Clark forcefully criticized Boeing for production and quality issues that have delayed delivery of the 777X passenger aircraft for years. Emirates has more than 260 units of the 777X. Clark predicted Boeing will have to file for bankruptcy protection if it can’t raise $35 million through financing and equity. His frustration with the 777X program’s progress raises questions about whether the airline would further order a 777X freighter variant. Boeing earlier this month pushed back the start of 777-8 freighter deliveries until 2028. Airbus is targeting initial deliveries of the A350 freighter for 2026.
Boeing aircraft production has stopped for more than a month because of a strike by machinists. The airframe workers are set to vote Wednesday on a new contract proposal that would give them a 35% raise over four years.
The current-generation 777 freighter can fly farther (4,970 nautical miles) and carry more freight (112 tons) than any other twin-engine cargo jet today. This capability enables operators to fly more freight on more nonstop routes with better operating economics, connecting high-value cargo markets such as the Middle East with the U.S. and Europe.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
RELATED STORIES:
Air cargo sector rides elongated peak season to strong finish
Azul Airlines boosts cargo capability with first A321 freighter