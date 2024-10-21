Emirates to nearly double 777 freighter fleet by late 2026

Emirates, a top-five airline by cargo tonnage, has ordered another five 777 freighters from Boeing for delivery in 2025 and 2026 to support growing cargo demand, the Middle East airline announced Monday.

The carrier currently has 14 777-300 freighters on firm order from Boeing, including five it committed to purchase in July.

Emirates also said its SkyCargo division has signed a multiyear lease extension with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise for four 777 cargo jets in its existing fleet. The company has previously said that some of the incoming freighter aircraft will replace older 777s. By the end of 2026, when all the deliveries are complete, Emirates expects to have 21 factory-built 777 freighters – nearly double its current fleet of 11 units.

Emirates also is investing in fleet growth by converting 10 Boeing 777-300 passenger jets into freighters through an arrangement with Israel Aircraft Industries. The IAI conversion design is undergoing regulatory review in the United States, Europe and Israel for commercial production.



