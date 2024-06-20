Amazon transferring Boeing 737-800 cargo jets to Sun Country Airlines

Leisure carrier Sun Country Airlines will fly up to eight additional Boeing 737-800 converted freighters for Amazon under a contract extension announced Thursday.

Minneapolis-based Sun Country (NASDAQ: SNCY) has operated a dozen Amazon-supplied Boeing narrowbody cargo jets since 2020. It said its contract for providing crews, maintenance and insurance has been extended until 2030 and that it will begin operating the initial aircraft in the first quarter of 2025.

All eight aircraft are expected to be operational in Amazon’s domestic parcel network by the third quarter of 2025, increasing Sun Country’s freighter fleet to 20 aircraft. In addition to providing the aircraft, Amazon pays for many flight expenses, including fuel and is responsible for loading and unloading.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is reallocating the eight 737-800 freighters after agreeing last month to terminate its transport partnership with Atlas Air, which also lost flying business from 16 Boeing 767-300 freighters Amazon is transferring to ABX Air.



