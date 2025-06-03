April container volumes surge at Port of New York-New Jersey

The busiest container port on the U.S. East Coast saw surging container volume in April.

The Port of New York and New Jersey handled 751,194 twenty-foot equivalent units in April as shippers continued to frontload imports ahead of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The total was an increase of 24% from April 2019 prior to the pandemic and a 6% gain from April 2024, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Over the first four months of the year, the port handled 2,954,913 TEUs. This marked a 23% jump from the same period of 2019 and an increase of 9% from the first four months of 2024.