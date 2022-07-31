Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible

Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs

Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees.

The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a continuation of strategic expansion goals across the Lone Star State. San Antonio is about 80 miles south of Austin along Interstate 35.

“While our business continues to grow at a rapid pace, our focus remains on hiring talented people and providing them with the learning and development tools needed to build a career at Arrive and in the logistics industry,” J-Ann Tio, Arrive’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement. “As we continue to engage with the talent within the San Antonio community, it is clear that Arrive is a great fit.”

In April, Arrive announced ATL Partners had become its largest minority owner after leading a funding round of more than $300 million, including participation from Baupost Group, British Columbia Investment Management Corp. and Temasek.

Along with the San Antonio office, Arrive said it plans to hire 2,200 employees over the next two years and plans to open an additional office in Tampa, Florida.

Earlier this year, Arrive also acquired cross-border freight platform Forager, aiming to scale its logistics solutions and technology offerings into Mexico and Canada.

Arrive Logistics was founded in 2014. The company has over 1,500 employees, 4,000 customers and 50,000 carriers in its network. Arrive had more $1.6 billion in revenue in 2021, the company said.

US-Mexico cross-border freight totals $66B in May

Cross-border freight between the U.S. and Mexico totaled $68.4 billion in May, up 26.3% year over year, according to recent data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Cross-border trucks carried freight totaling $45.4 billion for the month, with rail accounting for $7.9 billion, ocean vessels for $10 billion, air cargo for $1.7 billion and pipelines for $1.6 billion.

The top three truck commodities between Mexico and the U.S. were computers and parts ($15 billion); motor vehicles and parts ($12 billion); and electrical machinery ($11 billion).

The three busiest truck border ports were Laredo ($20.6 billion), Detroit ($9.9 billion) and Port Huron, Michigan ($6.5 billion).

Total cross-border freight between the U.S., Canada and Mexico was $139.4 billion in May, up 28.3% compared to May 2021. Freight between the U.S. and Canada totaled $71 billion, up 30.4% from May 2021.

According to FreightWaves’ SONAR platform, the outbound tender volume index in Laredo, Texas (OTVI.LRD), has fluctuated about 2% week-over-week, and is down 30% on a year-over-year basis. OTVI measures shippers’ electronic requests for truckload capacity at previously agreed upon rates.

Taiwan electronics maker expands in Mexico, adding 3,000 jobs

Pegatron Corp, one of Apple’s iPhone assemblers, announced it will build a second factory in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The factory will create 3,000 jobs and allow the company to be closer to its North American customer base amid global supply chain disruptions.

“Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said in its annual report in June.

Pegatron currently has a plant in Juarez that houses 200 employees. The new factory will be 710,000 square feet, including research and production facilities. It is expected to be completed and operational by the end of 2023.

Taipei, Taiwan-based Pegatron manufactures computing, communications and consumer electronics for branded vendors. The company has 170,000 global employees.

CBP intercepts first-in-nation pest in South Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agricultural specialists working in Roma, Texas, recently found a banned beetle in a shipment arriving from Mexico.

The discovery took place July 18 at the Roma International Bridge along the U.S.-Mexico border. During an examination of a tractor-trailer hauling fresh vegetables, CBP agriculture specialists discovered a beetle identified as Acanthoderes funeraria Bates (Cerambycidae), a first-in-nation interception.

Insects in the Cerambycidae family feed on either wood materials or herbaceous plants and are considered invasive and significant risks to the agriculture industry. The shipment was refused entry and returned to Mexico.

